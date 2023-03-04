Dry Sunday, pattern change on the way

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A dry weekend continues into Sunday after a wet close to the work week. Looking ahead in the forecast, cooler air is expected to settle in after Monday.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies remain in place. Northern spots can’t rule out an isolated sprinkle. Low temperature in the mid-30s.

TOMORROW: Partly cloudy. High temperature in the mid to upper 50s.

MONDAY: Mild air moves in briefly with partly cloudy skies. A cold front may bring a few spotty PM showers. High temperatures in the upper 60s.

8-DAY FORECAST: Temperatures turn cooler behind a front late Monday. Highs for the rest of the week will be in the 40s. Rain and snow chances return later this week on Friday.