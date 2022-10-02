Weather Blog

Dry through mid-week

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Another quiet day here in central Indiana. Expect more of the same forecast to start out the work week.

TONIGHT: Skies remain clear for the overnight. It will also be a little cooler with low temperatures in the low 40s.

TOMORROW: A very similar forecast to the day on Sunday. Mostly sunny skies with winds at about 5-10 mph out of the northeast. High temperature will be around 70 degrees.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny, slightly warmer. High temperatures in the low to mid 70s.

8-DAY FORECAST: High pressure system settles in Tuesday which brings quiet weather at least through Wednesday. On Thursday, a cold front moves in Thursday bringing a rain chance. After that, cooler air for Friday and Saturday with highs in the upper 50s. Mostly sunny skies for next weekend.