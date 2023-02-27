Weather Blog

Dry to end February, near record warmth to start March

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — After an active Monday, we’ll settle into a dry and cooler Tuesday to end February. Then, we’ll track a warm start to March with more active weather to follow.

Monday night: Showers will move out of our area by the nighttime hours with winds becoming a little bit less breezy. Skies will remain mostly cloudy as lows fall into the upper 30s to low 40s.

Tuesday: A slightly cooler Tuesday will be on deck to end February. A majority of the day will be mostly cloudy, but cloud cover will disperse a bit closer to sunset. Winds will be breezy at times, but nowhere near as strong as Monday’s winds. Highs will top out in the mid 50s.

Wednesday: The start to March is set to feature near record warmth as we enjoy mainly sunny skies and a breeze out of the south. Indy’s record high for Wednesday, March 1st, is 71 from 1976. Highs look to soar into the mid to upper 60s. We can’t rule out isolated light showers late Wednesday night.

8-Day Forecast: After a warm start to March, colder air will settle into the state for the remainder of the workweek. This colder air will be in association with another weather system that will bring rain chances in late Thursday and through Friday. There could even be some snow showers that mix in on Friday, but it is too early to tell if there will be snow accumulation. Highs will be in the 40s by the first weekend of March.