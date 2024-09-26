Dry today before Helene brings rain and wind | Sept. 26, 2024

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We are keeping a close eye on Hurricane Helene. This will bring rain and wind to the state for your Friday.

TODAY: We will see some sunshine to start off the day today before clouds increase later this afternoon. Highs climb into the middle 70s which is right around normal for this time of the year. Winds will be light out of the northeast.

TONIGHT: Lots of clouds heading into the evening hours in a few spotty showers will be possible heading into the overnight hours. Lows fall into the lower 60s.

RAIN AND WIND

All eyes are going to be on Hurricane Helene as it makes landfall overnight tonight on the panhandle of Florida. An upper level low will wrap around it and move it closer to Indiana for Friday.

FRIDAY: Friday morning will start off with some showers and the rain will continue throughout much of your Friday. Central and southern sections of Indiana will pick up the most rainfall while northern Indiana will not see that much at all. Some spots from central Indiana will see a half an inch up to an inch while areas in southern Indiana may pick up 1 to 2 inches. Winds will be incredibly gusty and may reach 40 possibly up to 50 miles per hour. Temperatures will stay into the mid-70s which is right around normal for this time of the year.

WEEKEND PLANNER

7 DAY EXTENDED FORECAST: We could definitely use the rainfall as much of the state is under a moderate drought. More rain will be possible heading into the weekend. Scattered showers will be likely on Saturday with highs in the mid-70s. It will be a little breezy but not as gusty as Friday. More spotty showers possible on Sunday with highs near 74. Definitely looks like a roof closed situation at Lucas Oil Stadium. Early next week a chance for a few showers on Monday with highs in the mid-70s. Drying out for Tuesday and Wednesday with highs still into the 70s.