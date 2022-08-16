Weather Blog

Dry weather continues, rain chances to eventually return

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We worked out a bit of cloud cover for our Tuesday, which helped temperatures rise into the low to mid 80s. The near to below normal temperature trend is set to linger for the next few days before we bring back unsettled weather with rain chances.

Tuesday night: Cool and mostly clear conditions will settle in for tonight with lows in the upper 50s to low 60s.

Wednesday: Another bright and dry day is coming up for our Wednesday with pleasant temperatures in place. Highs look to top out in the low 80s.

Thursday: The bright and near average temperature trend stays on course throughout Thursday. Highs will be a touch warmer in some locations with numbers in the low to mid 80s.

8-Day Forecast: Dry weather stays with us for the remainder of the workweek before we make a flip towards more unsettled weather. We’ll not only see an increase in rain and storm chances this weekend, but the muggy meter is expected to also rise. Rain and storm coverage will mainly be isolated to scattered at most for Saturday and Sunday. No severe weather is expected at this time.