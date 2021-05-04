Weather Blog

Dry Wednesday, additional rain chances to follow

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We saw rain and storms move through the state throughout our Tuesday morning and into the afternoon hours as well. Cooler air has also begun to settle into the state.

Tuesday night: A wave of scattered showers and isolated storms will move through the state through part of our Tuesday night. No severe weather is expected for tonight.

Lows will be much cooler than last night. We will fall all the way into the low to mid 40s.

Wednesday: Sunshine will quickly make its way back into the picture for our Wednesday as we dry out. Winds will become breezy with highs only rising into the upper 50s to low 60s.

Thursday: Clouds and winds will gradually increase throughout our Thursday ahead of more rain chances. Showers will become numerous by the evening hours.

The below normal temperature trend will continue as we will top out in the low to mid 60s.

8 Day Forecast: Cool air will stick around to end the workweek. A small warming trend looks to take shape this weekend with additional rain and storm chances Saturday and Sunday. Temperatures will remain below average going into next week.