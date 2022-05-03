Weather Blog

Dry Wednesday, more rain and storms by Thursday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — It was a busy Tuesday for much of the state with scattered rain and storms. We are set to briefly dry out for our Wednesday before we quickly throw back in rain and storm chances for the remainder of the week.

Tuesday night: The severe threat will have come to a close as we go into our Tuesday night. Activity will be out of the state by around sunset.

Lows will fall into the upper 40s to low 50s.

Wednesday: We will get to enjoy a dry day for our Wednesday with light winds. Highs are set to be slightly cooler with numbers topping out in the mid 60s.

Thursday: Unfortunately, our dry weather will be short lived as we are expecting an active Thursday with showers and storms likely in the afternoon and nighttime hours. There is an isolated strong to severe storm threat in southwestern Indiana. Isolated flooding issues may arise as well.

Highs look to rise into the upper 60s.

8-Day Forecast: Rain chances continue into Friday with highs staying in the upper 60s. A few showers may stick with us going into the start of our Saturday before we dry out for the remainder of the weekend. Mother’s Day on Sunday is still looking excellent with highs in the low 70s. Then, we will transition towards summerlike air by early next week.