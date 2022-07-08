Weather Blog

Dry with temps near average this weekend

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We got in on some solid rain across much of the state throughout our Friday. This active weather is set to leave our area, which will open the door for a dry and less humid stretch for this weekend.

Friday night: Showers and storms will be gradually moving out of central Indiana going into the nighttime hours. The southern third of the state will still have the chance for scattered activity after sunset.

Lows look to bottom out in the mid 60s.

Saturday: Sunshine and dry conditions will return for our Saturday. Although we will still be slightly humid, it will not feel as miserable as it has the past few days. Highs will top out in the low 80s.

Sunday: Another dry and bright day is on deck for Sunday with even lower humidity levels. Temperatures are once again expected to be seasonable for this time of the year with numbers rising into the low to mid 80s.

8-Day Forecast: The heat briefly returns for the first half of next week with highs near 90° on Monday and Tuesday. Tuesday features our next best chance for rain and storms with scattered development possible. The remainder of the week will then transition towards near average temps and dry conditions.