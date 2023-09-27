Drying out with a warmup sequence going into the end of September

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — More needed rain fell across portions of central Indiana today, but there were still a good amount of places that hardly saw any action.

Unfortunately, this extended forecast is not showcasing much in the way of rain. In fact, we’re talking a pretty good warmup going into October.

Wednesday night: Showers and storms will stay scattered turn going into the overnight hours tonight. Patchy fog will also develop overnight.

Lows will fall into the low 60s.

Thursday: We’ll start our Thursday with patchy fog in some spots. A few showers will still linger around during our Thursday with partly to mostly cloudy skies. Highs will once again rise into the mid 70s.

Friday: Another round of patchy fog will develop early Friday morning before it burns off closer to mid-morning. We’ll see sunshine open up much more for the day, which will cause our temperatures to be a little warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.

8-Day Forecast: The warmup continues into the final day of September on Saturday with highs back in the low 80s. October will start on an above normal note with highs in the low to mid 80s. This warm trend will carry through next week with temperatures in the mid to potentially upper 80s in some locations. It is too early to say if record high temperatures are in play next week, but we will keep an eye on how this develops. Rain will also be mainly absent next week.