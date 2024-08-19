Early fall-like weather on deck the next couple of days

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We’ve been turning down the muggy meter throughout today with a mix of sun and clouds.

We’re in store for marvelous weather that will resemble what early fall is like through the next couple of days. Unfortunately, summer heat will eventually return.

Monday night: A nice and cool night is expected under mostly clear skies. Lows look to fall into the mid 50s.

Tuesday: Unlike Monday, Tuesday will feature more consistent sunshine statewide. We’ll also be greeted with more in the way of below normal temperatures and a comfortable muggy meter. Overall, Tuesday will be a fantastic day with highs only topping out in the low to mid 70s.

Wednesday: We’re in for another beautiful day with even lower humidity values. Sun-filled skies and highs only in the mid 70s in conjunction with a very low muggy meter will make Wednesday the pick of the week.

7-Day Forecast: Even though we are set to be a little warmer Thursday, it will still feel fantastic out there. This pleasant trend, however, is going to come to a screeching halt as we head into this weekend. Friday will be a warm, yet not so humid, day with highs in the mid 80s. We return to uncomfortable humidity levels Saturday with highs set to push near or just over 90. The hot and humid trend looks to continue into early next week.