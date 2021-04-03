Weather Blog

Easter Sunday Forecast

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We’re tracking a gradual warming trend into next week.



Tonight: Mostly clear and cool overnight, expect overnight low temperatures in the 40s. Low 43

Sunday: Enjoy warmer temperatures Sunday under mostly sunny skies. Winds out of the south will remain light Sunday afternoon. High 70



Sunday night: Skies will remain mostly clear Sunday evening making way for a beautiful sunset. Temperatures will hold steady in the upper 40s overnight into Monday. Low 48

Monday: Warmer temperatures will arrive Monday as the gradual warming trend continues, enjoy plenty of sunshine. High 72



8-day forecast: Tuesday will be the warmest and easily the best weather day of the week. Expect afternoon high temperatures in the mid to upper 70s Tuesday. Rain chances will return to the forecast Tuesday night. Showers and a few storms will develop Wednesday.