Ending the workweek with more sunshine, streak of 80s ahead

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We are tracking a stretch of 80 degree weather as we go into October with lots of sunshine set to settle back into our area.

Thursday night: Skies will become mostly cloudy with widespread fog developing. Areas just north of Indy will be under a dense fog advisory from 5-10 AM EDT Friday morning. Lows in the upper 50s.

Friday: Fog will burn off going towards the mid-morning hours with cloud cover decreasing as well. By Friday afternoon, expect mostly sunny skies and warmer temperatures. Highs will get into the upper 70s.

Saturday: The final day of September will feel closer to summer as we return to the 80s. Plenty of sunshine and a light wind out of the south with be the reasons for our warmup continuing.

8-Day Forecast: October will open up on a warm note on Sunday with highs in the low to mid 80s. The 80 degree trend will persist for much of next week. It is worth mentioning that we will not be too far off from record highs by midweek next week. Expect it to also be sunny and dry for most of next week before rain chances possibly return by the end of the week.