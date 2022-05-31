Weather Blog

Entering June with rain chances and cooler air

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We closed out the month of May on a hot and humid note. This will lead way to cooler air with rain chances to begin June.

Tuesday night: Some cloud cover will stay with us ahead of our next chance for rain. As we get into the overnight hours, showers and isolated storms look to develop in mainly northern Indiana.

There is the risk for isolated strong to severe storms as there is a Marginal Risk (level 1/5) mainly north of interstate 70. Damaging winds will be the main concern.

Lows are set to be on the mild side with numbers only dropping into the upper 60s to low 70s.

Wednesday: The start to June is expected to feature a front that will slowly pass through the state. Additional rain and storms will develop ahead of this line.

An isolated strong to severe storm threat is in place from south Lafayette-Kokomo line south. Damaging winds and hail are the main threats.

Highs are set to be a little bit cooler with numbers into the upper 70s to mid 80s.

Thursday: A few morning showers are possible Thursday morning before we dry out for the remainder of the day. Highs look to be closer to average for this time of the year in the mid 70s.

8-Day Forecast: A nice end to the week is ahead for Friday with highs in the upper 70s and low humidity values. Dry weather sticks around through the weekend with temperatures getting back into the low 80s. Then, another round of rain and storm chances moves in by next week.