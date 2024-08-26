Excessive heat expected this week | Aug. 26, 2024

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH has been issued for most of central Indiana from Tuesday morning to Tuesday evening.

TODAY: Central Indiana will bounce between partly cloudy and mostly sunny this morning. Humid air will continue to climb. High temperatures in the low to mid-90s.

TONIGHT: Mild, muggy air will not provide much relief in the overnight hours. Low temperatures in the low to mid-70s. Indianapolis’ record warm low is 74 degrees.

TOMORROW: Heat index values are likely to peak in the triple digits in the afternoon. Mostly sunny skies can be expected with very humid air. There is an isolated chance of a shower or storm late in the day into Tuesday night for northern communities. High temperatures in the mid-90s.

7-DAY FORECAST: Wednesday will be just as hot and humid as Tuesday. A cold front will be on the way for Friday which is the highest chance of rain in this forecast after a small rain chance on Wednesday. This entire work week will still feature highs in the 90s. Relief is in sight when we start off the month of September with cooler-than-average air moving back in.