Extended stretch of 80s starts Thursday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We saw a warmer Wednesday with a mix of sun and clouds. The warmup will progress into Thursday before we see a pattern of 80 degree temps persist into Father’s Day weekend.

Wednesday night: A couple of stray showers/storms can’t be ruled out mainly before sunset. Lows in the upper 50s.

Thursday: Expect a very warm day to materialize for much of the state. Going into Thursday afternoon, we’ll watch a cold move southward and bring the potential for isolated-scattered showers and storms. Timing of activity will be confined from mid-afternoon to early Thursday night. If a storm can become well organized, it will contain some gusty winds.

Highs look to climb into the mid to upper 80s.

Friday: After a toasty Thursday, we look to encounter a near normal and nice Friday to end the workweek. Enjoy bright skies, light winds, and tolerable air. Highs will top out in the low 80s.

8-Day Forecast: Temperatures look to sneak back into the mid 80s for Father’s Day weekend. Scattered rain and storms chances will pop back up for Father’s Day on Sunday and into next Monday. Highs look to stay on the warmer side in the mid 80s as we close in on summer by midweek next week.