Fabulous day with rain returning Wednesday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A chilly start to the morning with temperatures in the lower 50s with a few spots in the upper 40s! Should warm up quickly Tuesday afternoon with lots of sunshine through the day with highs warming to the upper 70s nearing 80°.

Clear and quiet for Tuesday with lows in the 50s.

Indianapolis (WISH)

A cloudy sky Wednesday morning with a few peaks of sunshine through the morning. A cold front will pass through the state with scattered showers and storms through the later part of the afternoon. There is a marginal risk for a stronger or severe thunderstorm during the afternoon. Highs will warm to the mid-70s.

Scattered rain will kick off Thursday and will stick around for the day. Highs will struggle through the afternoon warming only slightly. High temperatures will reach the upper 60s with a bit of a breeze out of the northwest at 15-20 mph.

Rain will move out Thursday night leaving nothing but blue sky and sunshine to wrap the work week. Highs will also rebound to the mid-70s. This weekend showers and storms return with highs also warming to the lower 80s. Showers and storms will remain very scattered through the afternoon with dry time between showers. Showers and storms will stick around for Father’s Day with highs climbing slightly to the lower 80s. Showers and storms will continue through the work week next week.