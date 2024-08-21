Fall feel today but summer surge returns

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Chilly start to your Wednesday morning but lots of sunshine this afternoon will help warm us up into the 70s.

TODAY: Many locations starting into the 40s early this morning. We will see sunny skies heading into the afternoon. Another day with temperatures about 8 to 10 degrees below normal for this time of the year. We will see highs right around 75 in central Indiana with light winds and low humidity under mainly sunny skies.

TONIGHT: Chilly once again for the night tonight under mostly clear skies. Temperatures into the city will fall into the lower 50s but outlying areas will once again fall into the forties.

THURSDAY: Lots of sunshine heading into your Thursday. Even though we start out cool once again for your Thursday morning sunny skies help warm us up into the upper 70s near 80. Humidity values continue to stay low but they will ramp up heading into the weekend.

FRIDAY: Friday looks dry with lots of sunshine and high temperatures climbing into the middle 80s. It does look dry for the first week of the high school football season.

7 DAY EXTENDED FORECAST: Even though it feels like fall this morning a summer surge happens this weekend. A warmer weekend on tap with partly cloudy skies. High temperatures reach the upper 80s on Saturday. On Sunday we will see temperatures climbing into the lower 90s. Humidity values will make it feel much more uncomfortable for the end of the weekend and also into early next week. Highs Monday and Tuesday will climb into the lower 90s under partly cloudy skies.

Night time lows will turn mild and muggy with readings only falling into the 60s near 70 for the weekend and early next week.

It looks like we are going to continue to stay dry throughout the next several days with no rain chances.