Fall-like weekend ahead

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — This weekend’s forecast has a crisp, fall-like feel. A complete contrast to last weekend when the heat index was peaking in the mid-90s each afternoon.

TODAY: A cooler start with temperatures waking up in the 50s. Mostly sunny skies are expected under ideal conditions. High temperatures in the mid-70s with comfortable air.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies remain. Low temperatures in the mid-50s. This could be one of our coolest nights of the whole summer. The last time Indianapolis had a low 55 or below you would have to go back to July 1.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy with pleasant air still around. Lucas Oil Stadium may have the roof open for the Colts’ first preseason game against the Broncos. High temperatures in the upper 70s. Be sure to peak at the skies tomorrow night when the Perseid meteor shower will be peaking with 50-100 meteors per hour.

7-DAY FORECAST: There is a very isolated chance of a shower on Monday. Otherwise, our dry stretch continues into mid-week as high temperatures creep back into the 80s. Thursday and Friday will provide central Indiana with our next rain chance.