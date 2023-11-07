Fantastic Election Day, breezy and mild Wednesday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The work week started with peak wind gusts of 30-40 mph across Indiana on Monday. Central Indiana will see a break from the wind before breezy conditions return Wednesday.

TODAY: Election day in central Indiana is looking fantastic. The wind today will not nearly be as strong as Monday. Plenty of sunshine this afternoon with high temperatures around 70 degrees.

TONIGHT: More clouds will start to move in for the overnight hours. We cannot rule out a few light sprinkles as a warm front lifts back through central Indiana. Low temperatures will be mild in the mid-50s.

TOMORROW: The wind picks back up for tomorrow. Wind gusts will climb to over 30 mph in some instances. Mostly cloudy skies will also be in place with the chance of a few light showers late in the day. High temperatures will be in the low to mid-70s.

8-DAY FORECAST: After an area of low pressure, exits our area Wednesday night, slightly below-normal temperatures will be in place through the weekend.