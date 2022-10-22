Weather Blog

Fantastic fall weekend

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We’re in store for a warm, dry and breezy fall weekend across the state. Look for lots of sunshine and above normal temperatures throughout the weekend.

TODAY: We may see a few passing clouds at times, but overall lots of sunshine is expected today. It’s going to be warm with temperatures running 10-15 degrees above normal for this time of the year. Highs climb into the middle 70s. Winds begin to pick up during the afternoon. Expect breezy conditions with winds out of the south that may gust up to 20 mph at times.

TONIGHT: Skies stay mostly clear and it remains mild. Lows fall into the low and middle 50s.

SUNDAY: Another beautiful day is on tap to round out the weekend. Look for lots of sunshine, warm temperatures and breezy conditions. Highs climb a few degrees for Sunday with readings in the upper 70s. It’s still going to be breezy with winds out of the south gusting at times near 20 mph.

MONDAY:Another warm and sunny day to start off the workweek. Highs climb into the upper 70s. We’ll get pretty close to record highs which are in the low 80s.

8DAY FORECAST: A system arrives late Tuesday night into Wednesday bringing much of the state a good chance of some much needed rain. Temperatures return back to normal conditions Wednesday through the rest of the week. It looks like the end of the week stays dry with highs in the 60s.