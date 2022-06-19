Weather Blog

Fantastic Father’s Day, 90s return next week

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Great weather to end the weekend but more heat heads this way next week.

TODAY: A relatively cool start to the morning with temperatures in the 50s! A beautiful Father’s Day around Indiana. It’s going to be sunny and seasonable with highs near 82. Humidity stays low and winds become light during the day.

TONIGHT: It remains clear and comfortable with high pressure nearby. Humidity stays low and temperatures fall into the upper 50s near 60.

MONDAY: Humidity remains low for the day but the temperatures increase. Highs climb into the upper 80s near 90 for the afternoon. Look for lots of sunshine and winds out of the southwest between 5-10mph.

TUESDAY: Tuesday looks to be the hottest day of the week. It becomes more muggy and highs climb into the low and middle 90s. We’re going to get pretty close to our record high of 98 degrees. Temperatures soar to an uncomfortable 95.

WEDNESDAY: A cold front moves through the Great Lakes Wednesday bringing a slight chance for a few isolated showers or storms. It stays hot and humid with highs in the low and middle 90s.

8DAY FORECAST: Temperatures stay above normal in the upper 80s near 90 through next weekend. It looks like it will be mostly dry with just an isolated shower chance during the afternoons.