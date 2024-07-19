Fantastic Friday and warmer weekend

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A little on the cooler side this morning with temperatures in the 50s across parts of the state. A fantastic Friday with a warmer weekend on tap,

TODAY: Despite the cool start we will see temperatures warm into the upper 70s near 80. We will still be below normal this afternoon by about 5 to 7 degrees. While the winds were a bit breezy at times yesterday we will see very light winds with high pressure nearby. Humidity stays low this afternoon. There will be lots of sunshine this afternoon with highs near 80. A few clouds are possible later in the afternoon but overall sunshine will run.

TONIGHT: If you are heading to Ruoff Music Center tonight to see Day and Shay it looks like a fantastic evening. Low humidity, light breeze and clear skies. Temperatures fall into the 70s. Overnight we will see readings fall into the upper 50s and lower 60s once again.

WARMER WEEKEND

We have a warmer weekend on tap. Temperatures climb into the low 80s on Saturday. Look for lots of sunshine Saturday and a little warmer. Highs climb into the lower 80s. Winds remain light and it will stay dry.

SUNDAY: Humidity slowly begins to increase later in the afternoon. It won’t be oppressive but you will begin to notice it a bit. A few more clouds will be likely with highs climbing into the low and middle 80s which is right around normal for this time of the year.

7 DAY FORECAST: Several rain chances head this way into the new workweek. While it doesn’t look like each day will be a washout it does look like we will see spotty showers and thunderstorms into the afternoon hours. Highs climb into the low 80s with humidity values a little higher.