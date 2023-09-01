Fantastic Friday but hot holiday weekend

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Not as cool this morning. A few spots did wake up in the upper 40s but most spots started in the 50s this morning. Yesterday we hit highs in the upper 70s and today highs climb into the lower 80s.

TODAY: It’s going to be fantastic for this Friday. We’ll end the workweek and head into the holiday weekend on a great note. It’s going to be a little warmer with highs near normal. Humidity values stay low and we’ll see abundant sunshine like yesterday. Winds stay really light as well. Dew points stay into the middle 50s today but really ramp up this weekend.

TONIGHT: Zone high school football games stay dry tonight. It’s not going to be as hot and humid as it was last week. Kickoff temps will be in the lower 80s under mostly clear skies. It’s going to be nice with temperatures falling into 70s by the end of the game.

SATURDAY: Humidity values begin to climb a little heading into the holiday weekend. It stays dry on Saturday with lots of sunshine. If you’re going to be outside this weekend you won’t have to dodge any raindrops. Highs climb into the upper 80s close to 90.

SUNDAY: It stays hot and a little humid for the end of the weekend. Highs climb near 90 degrees on Sunday.

8DAY FORECAST: It stays hot for the first part of next week. Highs stay in the 90s through Tuesday. It looks like we may see another 3 day stretch of highs in 90s. Humidity will be elevated but not as oppressive as last week. It will stay dry through the middle part of next week. Showers and storms will be possible as a system works into the Great Lakes for the middle of the week.