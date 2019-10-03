Fantastic Friday forecast

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Cooler air will sink into the state Thursday night.

TONIGHT: It will stay dry with mostly clear skies. Cooler air will sink into the region with lows falling into the upper 40s in many spots. Indianapolis will fall into the lower 50s.

FRIDAY: This day is my pick of the week. We’ll see lots of sunshine, dry conditions, low humidity and highs in the upper 60s. Our normal high for this time of year is 70, so temperatures will be near normal to end out the workweek.

SATURDAY: The first part of the weekend will be great. Highs will climb into the low to middle 70s with lots of sunshine. There’s a slight chance for a few isolated rain showers late Saturday into the first part of Sunday.

8-DAY FORECAST: A few showers are possible early Sunday morning. Highs will stay in the lower 70s, right around normal for this time of year. Cooler air will head this way for the first part of the workweek. Highs will be in the upper 60s, and lows will fall into the 40s. The workweek will begin dry but, by late in the week, there’s a chance for a few showers.