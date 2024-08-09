Fantastic Friday, lower humidity and cooler this weekend

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Fantastic Friday with lower humidity in place this afternoon. Cooler weekend with low humidity and dry conditions.

TODAY: A cold front moved through the state late last night. This is bringing less humid air across parts of Indiana for the afternoon hours. Look for lots of sunshine today. We will see high temperatures into the upper 70s right around 80 in Central Indiana. Southern Indiana will climb into the lower 80s later this afternoon. Humidity values continue to drop as the afternoon continues.

Debby is still producing some rain and even stronger thunderstorms across parts of the northeast for the first part of the day today. That system continues to push off to the east and that moves the weather pattern a little bit here across parts of the Great lakes.

TONIGHT: Skies will be mostly clear and it is going to be on the crisp side. We’ll see those temperatures falling into the 50s across much of the state.

COOLER WEEKEND

We have a cooler weekend on tap with temperatures staying into the 70s for afternoon highs. Lots of sunshine on your Saturday after a crisp start. We’ll see temperatures climbing into the mid 70s for the afternoon. That’s about 10 degrees or so below normal. We will see temperature starting out into the upper 50s and lower 60s as we begin Sunday morning. So if you’re out tailgating for the Colts preseason game on Sunday it will be comfortable with low humidity and those temperatures into the lower 60s. Sunny skies with a few clouds here and there across parts of the state on Sunday. It will be dry temperatures will be climbing into the upper 70s

7 DAY EXTENDED FORECAST: Next week is still looking good. On Monday sunny skies low humidity values with temperatures near 80. And it looks like we have a long dry stretch. Dry conditions through the middle part of the week with the next chance of rain not until Thursday.