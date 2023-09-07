Fantastic Friday, nice trend continues into the weekend

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We flipped towards a cooler Thursday with lots of cloud cover and periodic light showers. The good news in this forecast is that we are going to stay with this cooler, below normal, trend with very little rain in sight.

Thursday night: Skies will stay mostly to mainly cloudy. Any shower activity will diminish by the nighttime hours. Lows are set to fall into the low 60s.

Friday: The best weather day of the week arrives to close out the workweek. Enjoy a comfortable and cool day with a little bit more sunshine around. Winds will stay light out of the north as highs get into the low to mid 70s.

If you’re heading out to the Colts Kickoff concert or a high school football game, it will feel perfect.

Weekend: A fantastic weekend is upon us with spectacular weather conditions. Skies will turn partly to mostly sunny, temperatures will stay below normal, and we’ll keep the muggy meter down. This all equals a marvelous Saturday and Sunday to go out and have outdoor plans. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s for both days.

8-Day Forecast: Temperatures by Monday look to warm into the low 80s. This won’t be a sustainable warmup as a disturbance slides in Tuesday with a chance for some showers. Highs will be brought back down into the low 70s next Wednesday.