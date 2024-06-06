Fantastic Friday, rain chance Saturday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Even though we had a warm Thursday with highs in the low 80s, humidity values dropped off a bit and entered back into tolerable territory.

This forecast is shaping up to be solid for late spring standards with not much in the way of rain expected.

Thursday night: Winds are set to temporarily die down tonight with skies turning mainly clear. Lows will fall into the mid to upper 50s.

Friday: Ample sunshine and dry air will persist through Friday. Winds will pick back up for the daytime hours as well with some gusts up to 25-30 MPH out of the west mainly at times. Recent model trends are causing us to up our high temperatures into the mid to upper 70s for Friday.

Weekend: Cloud cover will increase for Saturday with rain chances returning. There is potential for a group of showers to make it into the state Saturday morning and part of the afternoon hours. Then, some showers are possible Saturday night along a weak front across much of the state. Overall, there will be plenty of dry time Saturday with highs in the upper 70s. Sunday is shaping up to be dry with highs in the mid 70s.

8-Day Forecast: We’ll remain in the 70s through Monday before we move back into the 80s Tuesday. Additional rain/storm chances are possible by next Wednesday and Thursday. However, confidence is quite low and model variance is high with exact details.