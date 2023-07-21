Fantastic Friday, sunny and less humid

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH)–It’s going to be a great day with low humidity, comfortable temperatures and some sunshine. The nice weather lasts for the first part of the weekend too.

TODAY: The cold front that moved through last night is bringing us comfortable humidity and lots of sunshine for today. It’s going to be fantastic with highs in the upper 70s near 80. The low humidity continues through the afternoon and into the evening.

TONIGHT: Skies stay mostly clear heading into the evening hours. Humidity remains low and temperatures fall into the upper 50s. It stays a bit on the cooler side to start off the weekend.

SATURDAY: The first part of the weekend is going to be nice. Perfect for any outdoor activities! We’ll see lots of sunshine with highs near normal in the lower 80s. Humidity stays low and it stays dry.

SUNDAY: A few spotty showers or storms will be possible on Sunday. It won’t be an all day rain but we may see a few showers/storms popping up for the first part of the day. Humidity values increase a little for the day. Highs climb into the low and middle 80s.

8DAY FORECAST: Much of the week we’ll see above normal temperatures. It looks dry for the first part of the week. By the middle and end of the week we begin to crank up the heat and the humidity. 90s are likely for the middle and end of next week. Rain chances remain low however there’s a slight chance for a pop up shower or storm.