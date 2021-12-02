Weather Blog

Fantastic Friday, then a pattern change to follow

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — What a magnificent day Thursday it was for us across the region! Abundant sunshine with temperatures in the 60s for a good chunk of the state made today the best weather day of the week. We are tracking another nice day ahead for Friday before we turn towards cooler air and several chances for precipitation.

Thursday night: Skies will become mostly clear tonight as temperatures fall into the mid to upper 30s.

Friday: A pleasant end to the workweek is expected with abundant sunshine sticking around. Enjoy a bright and dry Friday with highs rising into the mid 50s.

Weekend: Cooler air is set to slide back into the state for our Saturday. Temperatures will only push into the mid to upper 40s under mainly sunny skies. A more active period of weather will initiate beginning on Sunday with showers likely during the afternoon hours. Highs will rise back into the 50s for Sunday.

8-Day Forecast: After the quick bounce back to the 50s, much colder air is set to swing into the state. Highs will struggle to get into the 40s for much of next week. With this colder air in place, there is the chance for a rain/snow mix through midweek. Although it is too early to tell location wise, there is even the possibility for accumulating snow from this specific system.