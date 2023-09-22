Fantastic Friday, warm and dry weekend

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We’re in store for a fantastic Friday! Sunny skies stick around on this last day of summer. We could use the rain but not going to get it this weekend.

TODAY: Rain is just off to the west of us. It will stay in Illinois over the day. We’ll see a few clouds especially in western Indiana thanks to the showers in Illinois. Normal high for this time of the year is 76. We will see highs today in the lower 80s. Humidity values stay low and winds are light.

TONIGHT: High school Friday night zone forecast looks FANTASTIC! Week 6 brings dry conditions once again. Temperatures will be near 80 around kick off with mostly sunny skies. Temperatures fall into the upper 70s by the end of the game. It’s going to be dry with low humidity too.

The Indianapolis Indians are playing tonight along with Purdue. If you’re heading up to Ross Ade Stadium to watch the Boilermakers take on the Wisconsin Badgers it’s going to be dry with great temperatures.

SATURDAY: Fall officially begins at 2:50 in the morning. We’re going to see a pretty nice fall weekend weather wise. It’s going to be dry with temperatures a few degrees above normal for this time of the year. Highs climb close to 80 for the afternoon.

Several area teams are playing Saturday. Ball State is playing up in Muncie.

Indiana Hoosiers are taking on the Akron Zips in the evening.

In prime time Notre Dame is taking on Ohio State.

SUNDAY: We’ll be in between two weather systems this weekend. One will be to our west. We’ll see a few more clouds heading this way on Sunday with highs in the upper 70s. Showers are possible in the east coast which may impact the Colts and Ravens game. Could be soggy with temperatures in the 60s.

8DAY FORECAST: It starts to feel like fall for much of next week. highs stay in the 70s with only a few spotty rain chances on Tuesday and Wednesday.