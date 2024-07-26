Fantastic Friday, warm and humid weekend

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Great end to the week. Warm weekend on tap but higher humidity moves into the state with spotty showers and storms.

TODAY: Lots of sunshine expected today. We may see a little haze in the sky due to some wildfire smoke due to fires in Canada. While it won’t be a huge issue like we have seen in the past, you may notice a difference in the sky. If you have breathing issues you may also notice it.

Lots of sunshine expected today with highs climbing into the lower 80s which is right around normal for this time of the year. Humidity stays incredibly low today with dew point readings into the middle 50s.

TONIGHT: Nice and comfortable later tonight. Skies stay clear overnight with lows fall into the upper 50s in northern Indiana and near 60 here in the city.

WARM WEEKEND

We have a warm weekend on tap across the state. Highs climb into the middle and even upper 80s Saturday. Much of the day will be dry Saturday but humidity values are on the rise. It will start to feel much more uncomfortable as dew point values climb for the first part of the weekend.

On Sunday humidity values climb even more for this warm weekend. Highs will be into the lower 80s but dew point values soar into the upper 60s. That will make it feel much more uncomfortable. Spotty showers and thunderstorms may be possible Sunday afternoon.

7 DAY FORECAST: Humidity values climb for the start of the new workweek which means it will feel miserable for next week. Highs climb into the middle and even upper 80s near 90 for the middle and latter half of the week. Rain chances will also be possible each day. Some spotty showers and storms could be possible.