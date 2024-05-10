Fantastic Friday, warmer weekend

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Cool start to the day with some clouds. More sunshine this afternoon. Warmer weekend on tap with lots of dry time.

TODAY: We started out with cool conditions and a few clouds this morning. Sunshine breaks out for much the of the afternoon. Temperatures stay a little below normal for the afternoon. Highs climb into the upper 60s which is a few degrees below normal for this time of the year. It will stay comfortable with low humidity. Normal high for this time of the year is 71.

If you are heading to the track today grab the sunglasses but no need for the umbrella!

TONIGHT: Pacers are in town and we have a fantastic forecast for you. It will stay dry this evening with clouds slowly beginning to increase. Temperatures at tip off will be in the middle 60s.

OVERNIGHT: Showers develop overnight. They will be light with lows falling back into the lower 50s. There’s also a chance to see the northern lights. However cloudy skies will be likely as well. Best chance to view them will be around midnight and right along the horizon.

WARMER WEEKEND

SATURDAY: A few very early morning showers. Much the rain ends by mid to late morning. So dry conditions are expected for the Grand Prix. Temperatures stay right around normal for this time of the year. Highs climb into the upper 60s near 70.

SUNDAY: We will have beautiful weather for Mother’s Day. Highs climb into the lower 70s. It looks dry with lots of sunshine all day.

SEVERAL RAIN CHANCES NEXT WEEK

8 DAY FORECAST: Rain chances arrive late Monday and continue on and off during the week. Temperatures climb into the upper 70s. Highs return back into the middle and upper 70s. Several rain chances are possible Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday as well.