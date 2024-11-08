Fantastic Friday, weekend rain | Nov. 8, 2024

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A fantastic Friday today with sunny skies and above normal temperatures. Rain arrives for the weekend.

TODAY: Today we started out with a little bit of patchy fog and temperatures into the 30s. Even though we had a frosty start we will look for lots of sunshine later this afternoon and that will help those temperatures warm up into the mid-60s. We will see high temperatures about 10 degrees above normal for this time of the year.

TONIGHT: Dry conditions for Friday night football with temperatures into the 50s at kickoff. By the end of the game mostly clear skies and temperatures falling into the upper 40s .

WEEKEND RAIN

SATURDAY: We are watching a storm system that will arrive for the weekend. The first part of the day on Saturday will be dry we’ll look for clouds to increase during the afternoon. Much of the day on Saturday will be dry so if you are heading to Bloomington to watch IU play should be dry with just mostly cloudy skies. High temperatures climb into the lower 60s on Saturday .

Rain arrives late Saturday afternoon and evening and will continue through the overnight hours.

SUNDAY: Rain will continue for the first part of your Sunday so if you are heading to the colts game tailgating maybe a bit soggy. We’ll begin to see that rain come to an end Sunday afternoon. Highs on Sunday will climb into the mid and upper 60s. We could pick up another half an inch maybe up to an inch and some spots across the state from this system.

7 DAY EXTENDED FORECAST We will start off the new work week with partly cloudy skies on Monday high temperatures will be climbing into the lower 60s. And dry conditions continue on Tuesday with highs in the lower 60s. More rain chances are possible heading into Wednesday.