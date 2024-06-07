Fantastic Friday with rain chances this weekend

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Lots of sunshine today with near normal highs. Rain chances increase for the weekend.

TODAY: A beautiful start to the day today with sunshine, low humidity and temperatures into the 50s. Skies will continue to stay sunny all day. Humidity is low and it will feel incredible today. Highs climb close to normal for this time of the year. Temperatures reach the upper 70s near 80. A little cooler farther north with highs in the lower 70s.

Winds may be a bit breezy today much like yesterday. Winds will be out of the northwest at 10 to 15 miles per hour with gusts near 20 to 25.

TONIGHT: The Indianapolis Indians play again tonight and it is going to be a great day for baseball. It will be dry with temperatures into the upper 70s at first pitch.

Overnight skies become partly cloudy and lows falling into the upper 50s.

RAIN CHANCES THIS WEEKEND

SATURDAY: A dying complex of showers and storms will head into the state for the first part of the day Saturday. If this continues to hold together rain will be possible central Indiana and points south. Look for lots of clouds for the afternoon with highs staying into the middle 70s.

SUNDAY: Another round of rain will be possible early in the morning on Sunday. Again the same locations seeing the rain chances Indianapolis to southern Indiana. We will see some more sunshine for the afternoon with highs staying in the upper 70s.

8 DAY FORECAST: A few showers are possible late Monday into Tuesday. Highs will be a little below normal Monday and Tuesday. Temperatures stay into the lower 70s for the first part of the workweek. Temperatures climb back into the 80s for the middle and end of the week.