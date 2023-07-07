Fantastic Friday with rain returning this weekend

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Less humid during the day today but rain arriving around daybreak Saturday.

TODAY: The main weather story for today will be the lower humidity. Dew points will be in the 50s and lower 60s. It’s going to feel much more comfortable this afternoon. Temperatures will still be around normal in the middle 80s. Look for lots of sunshine and light winds out of the north.

TONIGHT: Clouds begin to increase ahead of our next weather maker. A few showers develop after midnight and head this way toward daybreak Saturday. Lows fall into the middle 60s.

SATURDAY: The day will start with showers and a few thunderstorms. We’ll see mostly cloudy skies through much of the day. While there will be lots of dry time showers and thunderstorms will be possible and scattered throughout the day. Some of the thunderstorms could be on the stronger side. The Storm Prediction Center has put us in a marginal risk of severe weather. It’s going to be a little more humid with highs staying in the upper 70s.

SUNDAY: Sunday will be the better of the two weekend days. A few spotty showers will be possible especially for the first part of the day. Lots of dry time during later in the day. Highs reach the lower 80s.

8DAY FORECAST; Temperatures begin to climb into the middle and upper 80s as we begin a new workweek. Look for sunshine Monday and Tuesday. Another system heads this way for the middle and end of the week. We’ll see a good chance for showers and storms Wednesday and Thursday. Temperatures fall a little for the end of the week.