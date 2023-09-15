Fantastic Friday with shower chances this weekend

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A little cool this morning but we’ll see lots of sunshine into this afternoon which will help warm us up. Today will be a carbon copy of what we had yesterday.

TODAY: Fantastic weather this Friday with mostly sunny skies and highs climbing into the middle and upper 70s. Normal high for this time of the year is at 79. So we’ll see temperatures today a smidge below normal.

TONIGHT: Zone football forecast tonight looks dry. Sunny skies with temperatures in the lower 70s at kick off. By the end of the game temperatures fall into the 60s. Overnight lows drop into the lower 50s.

THIS WEEKEND: A cold front begins to move across the state this weekend. We’ll start off dry early Saturday but clouds begin to increase later in the afternoon. A few spotty showers are possible late Saturday night into early Sunday. It doesn’t look like we’ll see a lot of rainfall but spotty showers are possible. The latest drought monitor has the northern part of the state in abnormally dry category. We’re running several inches below normal in the last 30 days.

We have several college football teams playing at home in the state this weekend. Here’s a look at the forecast for these games.

Ball State hosts Indiana State.

IU is playing Louisville at Lucas Oil Saturday.

South Bend takes on Central Michigan.

Purdue has an evening game against Syracuse.

HURRICANE LEE

Lee continues to weaken and move farther north in the Atlantic. It will make landfall later this weekend most likely as a tropical storm. Hurricane watches are in place along with Tropical Storm Warnings too. High winds and waves are possible.

8DAY FORECAST: Next week looks dry with mostly sunny skies. Temperatures climb back into the 80s for the middle of next week.