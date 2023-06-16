Fantastic Friday with some hazy sunshine

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH)–Filtered sunshine today with near normal temperatures and low humidity.

TODAY: We may see a little hazy sunshine today from some smoke due to wildfires in southern Canada. Air quality shouldn’t be a major issue but those who are sensitive may see some concerns in southern Indiana. A cold front moved through the area overnight and that will allow for temperatures to be much cooler than yesterday. Highs today stay in the upper 70s near 80 for much of the state.

TONIGHT: The haze continues into the evening hours. It will stay dry and comfortable with lows falling into the 50s once again. Look for another comfortably cool evening.

SATURDAY: The weekend looks fantastic. We’ll see lots of sunshine Saturday. Humidity stays low and temperatures climb into the low and middle 80s. It will be dry and a great day to get out and do any outdoor activities.

SUNDAY: Father’s day looks fantastic. Look for lots of sunshine, low humidity and dry conditions for the end of the weekend.

8DAY FORECAST: Humidity values increase a little as we head into the new workweek. Rain chances increase along with the humidity. A few scattered showers or thunderstorms are possible Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. Temperatures climb into the low and middle 80s.