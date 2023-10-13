Fantastic Friday with storms late, much cooler this weekend

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Lots of sunshine to start off the day. Fantastic for much of Friday but storms arrive late today. After the systems moves across the state it’s going to be much cooler for the weekend.

TODAY: We’re starting off with mostly sunny skies this morning. It’s a beautiful morning with sunshine and mild temperatures. We are watching a storm system off to the west of us. Ahead of this system it’s going to be mild with temperatures about 10 degrees or more above normal. Normal high is 67 today’s highs climb into the upper 70s near 80. Northern Indiana stays in the 60s today with a few more clouds.

Clouds increase later this afternoon. It looks like the bulk of the rain stays off to the west of us for much of the day. After 5 p.m. will be the best chance for seeing some showers and storms.

TONIGHT: Scattered showers and storms are possible tonight. Some of the high school football games could be a bit soggy. It’s going to be mild for kick off of the zone football games. No severe weather is expected.

Lows will be mild and only fall into the 50s.

THIS WEEKEND

It’s going to be chilly this weekend. Temperatures will be well below normal for both Saturday and Sunday. Highs Saturday stay into the lower 60s and into the 50s for Sunday. It’s going to be cloudy and breezy. We may see a few spotty light showers. Pockets of light drizzle or mist may be likely for both days as well.

8DAY FORECAST: A few spotty showers linger into the first part of the workweek. Temperatures stay below normal for Monday and also into Tuesday. Temperatures begin to moderate a little heading into the middle part of the week. We may see 70s return next week on Friday.