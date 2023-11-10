Fantastic Friday with sunshine and seasonable temperatures

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We’re in store for a fantastic Friday. Lots of sunshine today and seasonable temperatures. This weekend looks quiet with lots of sunshine and seasonable temperatures with warmer temperatures next week.

TODAY: We started off this morning with temperatures into the 30s especially in northern Indiana with some clearing. Look for lots of sunshine today with highs in the middle and upper 50s. Temperatures will stay into the upper 40s and lower 50s in northern Indiana. While southern Indiana highs may pop into the lower 60s. Winds won’t be as breezy as they were yesterday.

TONIGHT: If you’re heading to any high school football games tonight skies stay clear and dry. Temperatures will start into the middle 40s and by the end of the game fall into the lower 40s. Overnight skies stay clear and temperatures drop. We’ll see temperatures into the lower 30s. So a frosty start early Saturday morning.

THIS WEEKEND

SATURDAY: If you’re heading to any Veteran’s Day ceremonies early in the morning it will be frost As temperatures drop into the 30s. Look for lots of sunshine Saturday afternoon but it’s going to be a bit cool. Temperatures climb close to 50 which is a few degrees below normal for this time of the year.

SATURDAY NIGHT: It’s going to be a big frosty once again Saturday night into Sunday morning as temperatures fall close to freezing.

SUNDAY: Looks dry with sunshine. Temperatures climb into the middle and upper 50s.

8 DAY FORECAST: Temperatures will be the main weather story for the next several days. Temperatures climb into the lower 60s for the middle and end of the week. We could use some rain around the state. However it looks like it stays dry through the weekend and into much of next week. Our next rain maker won’t arrive to Indiana until Friday.