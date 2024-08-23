Fantastic Friday with warmer weekend on tap | Aug. 23, 2024

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Another chilly start this morning. Temperatures climb to near normal for the afternoon under lots of sunshine. Warmer weather along with higher humidity heads in our direction for the weekend. Summer will surge back into the state.

TODAY: Lots of sunshine heading into the afternoon today. We will see one more comfortable afternoon before humidity values really begin to climb over the weekend. High temperatures today will climb into the low and middle 80s under mostly sunny skies.

TONIGHT: Week 1 of high school football games look fantastic. It will be dry at kickoff with temperatures in the lower 80s and overnight will see temperatures fall into the lower 60s. Humidity value stay on the low side and it will be dry so no need for the rain gear at those football games.

THIS WEEKEND

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny skies but a bit more humid on Saturday. High temperatures climb into the upper 80s so above normal readings expected. Humidity values climb and it will feel slightly uncomfortable for both Saturday and Sunday.

SUNDAY: A little more cloud cover will be possible on Sunday It will be dry for all of the weekend with high temperatures climbing into the lower 90s.

7 DAY EXTENDED FORECAST: Incredibly uncomfortable conditions as we head into much of next week. We’ll look for partly cloudy skies on Monday high temperatures in the lower 90s. Feels like temperatures on Monday climb into the middle and upper 90s. Humidity values skyrocket on Tuesday and it will feel incredibly uncomfortable. High temperatures into the lower 90s Tuesday but feels like temperatures will climb into the triple digits.

Dry conditions continue for the next 7 days with no rain in sight. The latest drought monitor does have northern Indiana under abnormally dry conditions. Right now for the month of August Indianapolis is seeing below normal precipitation.