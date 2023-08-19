Fantastic Saturday, hot air returns

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Beautiful weater continues to hold steady for now, but changes are on the way for much of this upcoming 8-DAY forecast.

TODAY: Mostly sunny with comfortable dew points. There will be a hint of wildfire smoke in the atmosphere, creating some milky skies primarily in the morning. The roof will be open at Lucas Oil Stadium tonight for the Colts’ preseason game against the Bears. High temperatures in the low to mid-80s.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear as humidity starts to climb. Low temperatures in the low to mid-60s.

SUNDAY: Heat and humidity start to build back in. Another mostly sunny day with high temperatures in the low 90s.

8-DAY FORECAST: Our warmest temperatures of the year in central Indiana are expected (hottest so far: 91 degrees 7/28,6/30). Multiple days will be in the low to mid-90s stretching from Monday to Thursday. Heat index values will likely get into the triple digits a few days. Right now there is not a single rain in the forecast.