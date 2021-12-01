Weather Blog

Fantastic Thursday ahead

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We kicked off the month of December on a damp note with on and off showers throughout much of the daytime hours. Pleasant weather is set to slide in for the remainder of the week before we cool things back down again.

Wednesday night: Skies will become mostly cloudy overnight with temperatures remaining steady in the low to mid 40s. Winds will also stay light.

Thursday: The best weather day of the week lies ahead for our Thursday. Enjoy the return of sunshine with temperatures making a swing into the upper 50s to low 60s. Winds will pick up a little bit and become breezy at times during the afternoon hours.

Friday: Pleasant weather is set to continue its roll into our Friday under mostly sunny skies. Although it will be slightly cooler, it will still be well above average for this time of the year with highs rising into the mid to upper 50s.

8-Day Forecast: The cooldown is set to persist into our weekend with highs returning to the 40s. There is the chance for showers Sunday morning before we begin the new workweek next week dry with below normal temperatures. Additional precipitation chances are in play by midweek next week with the possibility of a rain/snow mix.