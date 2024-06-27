Fantastic Thursday, humidity and storms return

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A beautiful start to the day with sunshine, low humidity and near normal temperatures. Storms return along with the heat and humidity for the end of week and into the first of the weekend.

We picked up some rain the last couple of days. Rainfall still below normal for the month of June. The newest drought monitor came out this morning. Some locations in southeastern Indiana have now been added to the moderate drought category.

TODAY: Look for lots of sunshine today with low humidity and near normal temperatures. Highs will climb into the lower 80s which is right around normal for this time of the year.

TONIGHT: If you are heading to the Savannah Bananas game tonight it will be picture perfect weather. Look for clear skies and temperatures into the lower 80s for the first pitch. Overnight it stays comfortable with lows into the lower 60s.

FRIDAY: Humidity rises for the afternoon. Temperatures climb into the middle 80s. Much of the day will be dry but clouds increasing. Showers and even a few thunderstorms are possible later in the afternoon and evening. Nothing severe expected.

THIS WEEKEND

Storms return for Saturday. We will see a good chance for some showers and thunderstorms for the first part of the day Saturday. There’s a marginal risk or a level one out of five for severe weather. An isolated storm may produce a few gusty winds.

It will be much more humid with highs in the upper 80s. Once the cold front moves through later in the day it will feel much better.

SUNDAY: Looks dry, sunny with lower humidity and highs near 80.

8 DAY FORECAST: The start of next week looks great. In fact early Monday morning temperatures may start out in the middle 50s. Highs Monday stay in the upper 70s. Temperatures climb quickly into the upper 80s near 90 for the middle part of the week. We may see a few showers and storms for the Fourth of July holiday.