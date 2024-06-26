Fantastic Thursday; warmer, more humid with storm chance into weekend

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis dealt with showers and storms Wednesday morning and afternoon.

It also remained humid as well, and the muggy meter is expected to briefly drop again.

Heading into the weekend, Indiana see warmer and humid air return with additional storm chances.

Wednesday night: Rain looks to exit by sunset. Skies will also gradually clear out with lows falling into the low 60s.

Thursday: A much nicer and bright day is on the way. Expect a comfortable, dry and near-normal day with highs in the low 80s. This will be the best weather day of the week!

Friday: It will not take long for the muggy meter to crank back up and returning to the uncomfortable level. Plenty of sunshine will be around with highs rising into the mid 80s.

By Friday night, cloud cover will increase with the potential for scattered showers and storms.

8-Day Forecast: Rain and storm chances increase Saturday with miserable humidity set to lock in as dew points reach the 70s. Saturday has the potential for isolated stronger storms, and the potential of training rain and flooding as a cold front was set to be slow-moving. Cooler and less humid conditions will circle back Sunday to conclude June. Monday will start near normal in the low 80s before going back to the hotter side of things.