Weather Blog

Fantastic weather continues

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Although it was a bit windy at times for our Monday, we worked in fantastic springlike air across the region! This forecast will only continue to feature marvelous conditions going into midweek.

Monday night: After a mainly clear day, we will see a little bit more cloud cover move in overnight. Lows are expected to be on the mild side with numbers dipping into the low to mid 40s.

Tuesday: An equally impressive springlike day is in store for our Tuesday. A few sprinkles may be possible, but it will not put a damper on how nice our day will be. Highs look to once again rise into the low to mid 60s.

Wednesday: It gets even better for our Wednesday as this is the pick of the week. Enjoy a tremendous bright day with temperatures pushing close to the 70s. Some areas may even tap into the low 70s.

8-Day Forecast: Cloud cover is set to increase for our Thursday with well above average temperatures continuing. This cloud cover will set the stage for returning rain chances on Friday. Slightly cooler air is expected to enter the forecast by the weekend, but it will still be above average. Pleasant conditions look to stick around going into early next week.