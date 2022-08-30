Weather Blog

Fantastic Wednesday, then another warmup to follow

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — After a miserable and wet Monday, we settled into a cooler Tuesday with decreasing humidity throughout the day. We look to bring in a great Wednesday before a quick turnaround back towards summer heat takes place for the first bit of September.

Tuesday night: Enjoy a mostly clear, dry, and comfortable night with temperatures falling into the upper 50s.

Wednesday: The best weather day of the week comes our way on Wednesday to end August. We will get to enjoy abundant sunshine, low humidity, and below normal temperatures. Highs will only top out in the low 80s.

Thursday: After a short cooldown, we will quickly bring back warmer temperatures to begin the month of September. Despite temperatures rising into the mid 80s, the muggy meter will remain on the lower side.

8-Day Forecast: Expect the warming trend to persist going into Labor Day weekend with highs eventually rising back towards the 90° mark. Humidity values will also eventually enter back into the uncomfortable range for the weekend as well. Spotty storm chances are then possible for Sunday night and Labor Day.