Feeling fantastic Friday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — While some schools are already back in session the summer-like weather continues through the weekend.

Tonight:

This evening will be pleasant, and dry with clear skies. Temperatures overnight will be in the lower to mid 60s. If you are enjoying the outdoors tonight, you might want to grab a light jacket before you leave!

Friday:

We’re in store for a sunny start to the Indiana State Fair. Friday will be mostly sunny, and pleasant with low humidity. Temperatures stay in the lower to mid 80s. It will be another mostly clear night, with temperatures dropping to the mid 60s.

Weekend forecast:

It’s going to be quiet and dry for the weekend. Saturday and Sunday sunny with low humidity and highs near normal. The weekend will feel a little warmer than Friday, with temperatures in the mid to upper 80s. Sunday’s high will be slightly warmer than Saturday. Both days will be dry.

8 day forecast:

If you didn’t get enough sunshine over the weekend, there is more Monday and Tuesday. We can’t rule out isolated evening showers and thunderstorms Tuesday. Both days will be in the mid to upper 80s, with Tuesday being the warmest day in the forecast. Wednesday and Thursday are partly cloudy, with continued chances for showers and thunderstorms. Friday remains partly cloudy but dry.