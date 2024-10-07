Feeling like fall this week | Oct. 7, 2024

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Feeling like fall not only today but for the rest of the work week. We will see mostly sunny skies and dry conditions with temperatures staying into the 70s .

TODAY: Many locations starting out into the 40s this morning about 10 to 20 degrees colder than yesterday morning. Look for lots of sunshine throughout the afternoon is high pressure takes over the state. We will see lighter winds than what we saw Sunday with high temperatures climbing into the upper 60s near 70. Normal high for this time of year is 70.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies yet again tonight and temperatures will continue to drop. Lows will fall into The lower 40s across much of the state. Some locations may fall into the upper thirties.

All eyes will be on Hurricane Milton over the next couple of days. The storm has intensified to a category 4 storm at around 9:00 a.m. we will see the possibility of it intensifying further as it moves eastward. Looks like it will impact and make landfall somewhere in western Florida late Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Heavy rainfall and strong storm surge possible on the western coast of Florida.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny skies yet again on Tuesday we will see temperatures climb a degree or two warmer than we did on Monday. Highs will be into the lower 70s across much of the state.

WEDNESDAY: Still feeling like fall for the end of the week. Another cooler start Wednesday morning with temperatures staying into the forties. Sunny skies will bring us a beautiful afternoon on Wednesday with high temperatures climbing a little more into the mid 70s.

7 DAY EXTENDED FORECAST: The end of the work week and also into the weekend looks fine. Mostly sunny skies throughout much of the week and into the first part of the weekend. High temperatures drop a little on Thursday around 71. high temperatures climb into the upper 70s possibly near 80 for the end of the work week and into next weekend.