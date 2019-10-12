Feeling like Fall this weekend

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Our first surge of colder air is bringing more of a fall feel to central Indiana over the coming days.

Saturday:

After a wet and chilly end to the work week, drier air will settle in to kick off the weekend. You can expect mostly sunny skies, with below average temperatures. Highs will top out in the mid 50s later Saturday afternoon.

Saturday Night:

Conditions will be clear, quiet and cool Sunday night. Lows will fall to the upper 30s.

Sunday:

It will be a beautiful end to the weekend. Despite temperatures running a bit below average, it should be quite pleasant heading into the afternoon, as highs jump to the lower to middle 60s.

8 day forecast:

Patterns should remain quiet heading into Monday, with highs in the mid 60s. A weak frontal system will work through the area Tuesday, sparking a few showers and storms across the area through Tuesday afternoon. Highs jump to near 70° for Tuesday before another shot of colder air sends our temps into the 50s for Wednesday. Temperatures look to slowly moderate as we end the work week into the weekend.