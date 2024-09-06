Feeling like October this weekend, summer heat re-emerges next week | Sep. 6, 2024

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We are in the middle of a transition phase with our pattern as we had scattered showers/storms and not as hot air in place for Friday.

This weekend is going to be our coolest stretch of days this summer season. We’re talking sweater weather, and it will be enjoyable.

Friday night: We’ll shift towards a much cooler night with a breezy northerly wind. Gusts look to be up to 20-25 MPH through the first half of tonight. Lows will fall all the way into the upper 40s to low 50s.

Saturday: Are you ready for it to feel like October on Saturday, because that’s exactly where we are heading. This is set to be our first day in the 60s since May 14th, and it will also be our coolest day of the summer season. Winds will also be a little breezy out of the north at times. Enjoy any outdoor activities that you have planned.

By Saturday night, we could be looking at our coldest night since the night of June 10th (fell to 44).

Sunday: After a cold start to Sunday, more locations will find their way back into the 70s for what’s going to be another fantastic day. Expect lots of sunshine and very comfortable air. Be sure to also have fun at the Colts home season opener if you plan on going to the game.

7-Day Forecast: Unfortunately, summer is not finished with us yet. Temperatures are going to quickly fly back into the 80s on Monday. By midweek next week, we look to get close to 90. Much of next week at th very least is also shaping up to be dry.